2018 Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry Size Growth Rate by Type, by Application

Advanced dPCR (Digital PCR) technology provides higher accuracy and reproducibility than traditional PCR technology in the amplification and analysis of nucleic acids. The dPCR technology is an innovative PCR that allows amplification and directs quantification of nucleic acids such as DNA, RNA, cDNA, and methylated DNA with high precision.

The dPCR technology is not dependent on the number of amplification cycles to quantify the initial sample amount and provides absolute quantification of nucleic acids. dPCR can analyze a small amount of sample and provide higher accuracy, precision, and efficiency than the conventional PCR technology.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digital PCR (dPCR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the emergence of PCR solutions in the biomedical sector. The biomedical sector has increasingly adopted and applied PCR solutions such as dPCR due to the advantages and benefits regarding their features.

dPCR is widely used for pathogen detection and microbiome analysis that require the detection and quantitation of low-abundance microorganisms in complex backgrounds. Moreover, the rapid growth of the biomedical sector in APAC is likely to boost the adoption of PCR solutions as they find high applicability in this field. This, in turn, will augment growth in the global dPCR market in the coming years.

The worldwide Digital PCR (dPCR) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Fluidigm

RainDance Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix

Analytik Jena

ArcticZymes

Becton Dickinson

Bibby Scientific

bioMerieux

Biosearch Technologies

BIOTECON Diagnostics

Eppendorf

Exiqon

Formulatrix

Illumina

Integrated DNA Technologies

Promega

Sigma-Aldrich

Stilla Technologies

Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Segment by Type, covers

Consumables

Instruments

Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drug discovery and development

Clinical diagnostics

Research

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Digital PCR (dPCR) market.

To describe Digital PCR (dPCR) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; To analyze the top manufacturers of Digital PCR (dPCR), with sales, revenue, and price of Digital PCR (dPCR), in 2016 and 2017; To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017; To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Digital PCR (dPCR), for each region, from 2013 to 2018; To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018; Digital PCR (dPCR) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023; To describe Digital PCR (dPCR) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

