Critical Communication Market Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Sales And Trends Forecast To 2023

The worldwide market for Critical Communication is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

This report focuses on the Critical Communication in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The critical communication market has been segmented on the basis of end-use vertical into public safety, transportation, utilities, mining, and others. The critical communication market for the transportation vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023 owing to the rising need for critical communication solutions at airports in developing countries such as China and India.

Moreover, the increasing need for the upgrading of conventional analog networks to digital networks (LTE and TETRA) is contributing to the growth of the market for the transportation vertical.

The critical communication market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023 owing to the new developments in technological fields, increasing infrastructural developments, and ongoing smart-city projects in the region.

Moreover, organizations in APAC are expected to invest heavily in critical communication to deal with terrorist breaches and natural disasters, and for use in applications such as transportation. In addition, various ongoing projects in India, China, and South Korea, such as metro and railway communication projects, are boosting the growth of the critical communication market in this region.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Motorola

Ericsson

Nokia

ZTE

Huawei

AT&T

Harris

Hytera

Cobham Wireless

Ascom

Leonardo

Mentura Group

Inmarsat

Zenitel

Telstra

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Land mobile radios (LMRs)

Long-term evolution (LTE)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Public Safety

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Critical Communication market.

Chapter 1, to describe Critical Communication Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Critical Communication, with sales, revenue, and price of Critical Communication, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Critical Communication, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Critical Communication market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Critical Communication sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

