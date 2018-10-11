Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Competitive landscape analysis 2018

The Non-invasive prenatal test, also known as non-invasive prenatal testing, is the latest development in genetic testing that analyzes a mother’s blood during pregnancy and accurately identifies the most common genetic disorders such as Down syndrome and Patau’s syndrome and Edward’s syndrome. Among his other uses, there is the determination of the sex of a baby.

Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal testing Market size was around USD 0.39 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% to reach USD 0.98 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Factors driving the market are a high prevalence of genetic disorders distributed in a huge population base, growing awareness about genetic abnormalities, technological advancements, and increased customer preference non-invasive techniques. However, restraints of the market are the low clinical validity of non-invasive prenatal testing results.

Geographic Segmentation

The Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal testing market has geographically segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Countries such as India and China are expected to lead the growth of the market in this region. In fact, Asia-Pacific is the fast developing NIPT market which is reflected in its CAGR of more than 20%, which is the highest globally.

Major companies in the market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Beijing Genomics Institute (China).

The scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

