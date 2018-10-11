Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market by Deployment Type, Ownership & Region | Global Analysis Report, 2017-2024

The global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the automated parcel delivery terminals market includes ByBox Holdings Ltd., Cleveron Ltd., ENGY Company, InPost S.A., Keba AG, Neopost group, Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., TZ Ltd., and Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

High adoption of automated parcel delivery terminals as it reduces the cost incurred in the logistic chain and helps in increasing efficiency is driving the market growth. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of increasing parcel shipping on account of e-commerce market and cross-border deliveries. On the other hand, susceptibility to burglary and the need for a large installation space for deployment may hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of automated parcel delivery terminals.

Market Segmentation

The broad automated parcel delivery terminal market has been sub-grouped into deployment type, and ownership. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Deployment Type

Indoor Terminals

Outdoor Terminals

By Ownership

Retailers

Shipping/Logistic Companies

Government Organization

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for automated parcel delivery terminals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

