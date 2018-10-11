Cosmetic Ingredients Market Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities 2025

This report studies the global Cosmetic Ingredients market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cosmetic Ingredients market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Cosmetic ingredients form the base chemicals for personal care products.

The emollients, film formers, and moisturizers segment dominated the cosmetic ingredients market and accounted for a major part of the overall market’s share. The exponentially increasing demand for anti-aging products and numerous beneficial properties of this material are the key factors responsible for the dominance of this segment.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the hair care and skin care segment to dominate the global cosmetic ingredients market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years.

The global Cosmetic Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

AkzoNobel

BASF

Clariant

Evonik Industries

Ashland

FMC

Solvay

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Bayer

Eastman Chemical

Active Organics

Croda International

Emery Oleochemicals

United-Guardian Incorporated

Pilot Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Emollients, Film Formers, and Moisturizers

Single Use Additives

Thickening Agents

Surfactants

Carriers, Powders, and Colorants

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Hair Care and Skin Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes and Fragrances

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Cosmetic Ingredients capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Cosmetic Ingredients manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cosmetic Ingredients are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cosmetic Ingredients Manufacturers

Cosmetic Ingredients Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cosmetic Ingredients Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cosmetic Ingredients market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

