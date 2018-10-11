End-of-Line Packaging Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled End-of-Line Packaging Market (by technology (automatic, semi-automatic), function (standalone, integrated), received order (customized, standard order), end-user (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics & semiconductors)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of End-of-Line Packaging. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure End-of-Line Packaging cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential End-of-Line Packaging growth factors.

The forecast End-of-Line Packaging Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, End-of-Line Packaging on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global end-of-line packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

End of line packaging assembly is used in manufacturing or production unit to automating the final leg of packaging prior to the final transportation of goods. This kind of a system helps to cater the increasing needs coming from the end users and ensure seamless functioning of the processes involved. This packaging assembly helps the employers to utilize the available workforce to more value-adding tasks, which results in reduced labor costs along with improved workplace.

Rising need for improving workplace conditions through adoption of automation is a notable factor to boost the demand for end-of-line packaging solutions. Various end-use industries are adopting this type of packaging system to reduce the cost of packaging, and improve the packaging system in their units. Additionally, it helps to combat the changing need of customized package size and different package form of different products. Further, it helps to employers to get rid of providing training to packaging employees for new packaging system, every time.

On the basis of region, end of packaging market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is leading player in this market globally, due to growing demand of different packaging requirements for different new and innovative products. Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. In developing countries, the demand for end-of-line packaging solutions is anticipated to witness a steady growth due to increasing demand for the high degree of automation across various end-use industries to cater the need of new and innovative products’ packaging requirements.

Segment Covered

The report on global end-of-line packaging market covers segments such as, technology, function, received order type and end-user. On the basis of technology the global end-of-line packaging market is categorized into automatic and semi-automatic. On the basis of function the global end-of-line packaging market is categorized into standalone and integrated. On the basis of received order type the global end-of-line packaging market is categorized into customized order and standard order. On the basis of end-user the global end-of-line packaging market is categorized into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductors, automotive, chemical products and consumer products.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global end-of-line packaging market such as, Krones AG, IMA S.p.A., Bosch Packaging Technology, DS Smith plc., Pro Mach, Inc., Combi Packaging Systems LLC, Festo Group, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc. and Gebo Cermex.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global end-of-line packaging market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of end-of-line packaging market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the end-of-line packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the end-of-line packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

