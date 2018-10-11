Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Growth, Forecast 2023

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market was worth USD 2.61 billion in 2018and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.68%, to reach USD 4.53 billion by 2023. Energy Recovery Ventilator is the energy recovery procedure of exchanging the energy contained in a normally exhausted building and utilizing it to treat the incoming air flow air in residential and commercial HVAC structures. In warmer seasons, the machine pre-cools and dehumidifies while humidifying and pre-heating during the cooler seasons. This technique is useful for meeting the ASHRAE air flow & power requirements, while improving indoor air quality and lowering overall HVAC system capacity at the same time.

The growing awareness regarding work-place conditions and employee welfare is leading to the high adoption of electricity healing ventilators throughout industries, leading to the market’s dominance in the commercial zone. In terms of quantity, the call for energy healing ventilators from the commercial sector has been increasing rapidly. Then again, the high value associated with these ventilators may act as a predicament to the market’s boom during the forecast period.

The Energy Recovery Ventilator market is categorized by technology type, application and region. Based on technology type, the market is categorized into Plate Heat Exchanger, Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger, Rotary Heat Exchanger, and Run-Around Coil. Plate Heat Exchanger is estimated to account for the biggest proportion of the Energy Recovery ventilator market in 2017. The growth of this section of the market may be attributed to numerous factors such as enhanced performance of plate warmness exchangers to transfer heat, ease in their upkeep, and their compact layout. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into Commercial, Residential. Amongst application, the commercial phase is anticipated to account for the largest share of the Energy Recovery ventilator market in 2017. Energy Recovery ventilators introduce pre-tempered air into the primary air conditioner devices. These structures assist in stabilizing the humidity level of the indoor air. Hence, there is an excessive call for these Energy Recovery ventilators in the commercial segment.

On the basis of regional segregation, the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America leads the Energy Recovery Ventilator market due to the presence of large number of companies operating in the market. The developing demand for energy recovery ventilators from the residential and business sectors in addition to implementation of various government regulations pertaining to the improved use of electricity-efficient gadgets which includes energy recovery ventilators are anticipated to fuel the development of the market in this region.

Some of the major players in Energy Recovery Ventilator market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Daikin (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Johnson Controls (US), Munters (Sweden), FUJITSU GENERAL (Japan), Carrier Corporation (US), Nortek Air Solutions (US), and Greenheck Fan (US).

