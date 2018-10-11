Fluorochemicals Market Revenue Analysis, Production and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2022

In 2012, the global fluorochemicals market was valued around USD 16.75 billion and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 26.45 billion by 2022 while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.20% during the forecast period. Increasing HVAC system installations in automotive and manufacturing sectors is anticipated to boost refrigerant application and hence prone to drive the demand of fluorochemicals in the future. High opposition to acids, bases and natural solvents presented by fluorochemicals is projected to be vital for producing demand in construction, electronics, and automotive applications during the forecast years. Though, there is a potential hazard from ammonia as an alternate product, due to its low price and regulatory growths. Hydrofluorides are predicted to experience growth owing to the growth in aluminum production, driven mainly by its escalating use in construction and automotive sector. Aluminum production demand is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% over the forecast period, concerning volume. Implementation of Kyoto and Montreal Protocols in North America and Europe, concerning the restraint on chemicals with elevated global warming potential (GWP), is anticipated to hinder the demand of fluorocarbon including HCFC and CFC.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2013, fluorocarbons ruled the market, reporting for around 50% of global market demand. It is likely to lose market share to the polymer and inorganic equivalents considering strict regulations in Canada and the United States to terminate HCFC and CFC compounds. Global fluoropolymers market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast years, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2%, concerning volume. Growing fluoropolymer consumption in automotive, electronics, and construction industries as a result of rendering electrical insulation and high tensile strength is likely to impact the market growth positively during the projected period. In 2013, the demand for inorganic product was 986.7 kilo-tons and is anticipated to experience growth in view of rising application of aluminum fluoride, cryolite, fluorosilicate and silicofluoride in the production of aluminum and cleaning agents.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2013, four major manufacturers reported for around 40% of global fluorochemicals market. Major manufacturers are Chemours, Arkema SA, 3M, Solvay SA, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Asahi Glass and Dongyue Group Ltd. Solvay started the production of NOVOLOK during July 2014 at Quzhou, China. 3M declared plans to implement an innovative non-toxic perfluorooctane-sulfonyl fluoride technology for formulating further new products in June 2010. These chemical substances can be utilized as water and oil resistant coatings. Novel product developments together with the growth of production in production units situated near or in high demand areas are anticipated to be the crucial success factors for market growth.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2013, refrigerant applications ruled the global fluorochemicals market, reporting for around 40% of total market volume. Increasing significance of hygienic air systems in production industry coupled with rising HVAC system installations in vehicles is estimated to augment market growth in next few years. In 2013, demand for the component as well as other applications surpassed 1,250.0 kilo-tons and is anticipated to experience major growth taking into account the rising use in production consumables that are utilized in industrial and household appliances.

