Heat Transfer Fluids Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast to 2022

The global heat transfer fluids market was evaluated around USD 1.75 billion in the 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.12 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.92% over the forecast period. Speedy industrialization in BRICS countries, especially in production sectors involving metal processing, automotive, oil & gas, and chemical, is anticipated to be a key factor fueling the demand. Growth driving factors for production segment in these areas include technological know-how, availability of large pool of skilled labor and encouraging overseas investment norms. Extensive development in oil and gas production is expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period positively. Concentrated solar power (CSP) is a promising technology to recuperate solar energy.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Global heat transfer fluids market is extremely fused with leading five participants including Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, The Dow Chemical Company, BP P.L.C. and Eastman chemical Company, reporting for around 75% in 2014. In 2014, the Dow Chemical Company was the market leader with a market share of around 28% of the global market revenue. The company presents thermal fluids for an extensive host of industries involving pharmaceutical, energy & water, industrial, and chemical. Key products presented in the heat transfer section involve inhibited glycol fluids and artificial fluids. Market players are investing a lot in research and development to expand bio-based thermic oils due to strict environmental regulations concerning the synthetic equivalents. Market players have also been funding to commercialize nanofluids with improved thermal characteristics and multi-utility in a variety of applications.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2014, silicone and aromatics created the major product section, reporting for around 40% of industry share and are anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% over the forecast period. Silicone and aromatic fluids are particularly planned to function at enormously elevated temperatures. These are extensively utilized in wood processes, food processing, chemical, plastics, and spin & weave industries. Rising chemical and oil & gas industries in Asia Pacific region combined with growing demand for artificial thermal oils in the applications is anticipated to fuel the demand for product during the forecast years. Glycol fluids are expected to be the highest growing product section owing to brilliant antifreeze characteristics. They are normally utilized as antifreeze agents in beverage and food industry. Increasing beverage and food industry predominantly in Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the demand during the forecast years.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2014, oil & gas was the leading application section reporting for 23.8% of overall market volume and are anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% during forecast period. Increasing use of heating oil in offshore gas & oil thermal processes is expected to fuel the growth during the projected period. An escalating number of LNG terminals are likely to drive the growth of the market. Asia Pacific and European petroleum market are projected to experience rapid expansion during the forecast years. This is expected to elevate product demand in the abovementioned areas. Concentrated solar power (CSP) is expected to be the highest growing application section during the projected period. Heat transfer fluids are vital components for transferring and storing thermal power in CSP. Rising CSP installations, especially in Asia Pacific and Europe, is anticipated to fuel the growth in this section during the projected period. Heating, ventilating & air conditioning (HVAC) and food & beverage are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast years. In 2014, China and India were the major customers in HVAC industry.

