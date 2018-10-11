Line Process Viscometer (ILPV) Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report studies the global In Line Process Viscometer (ILPV) market status and forecast, categorizes the global In Line Process Viscometer (ILPV) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A viscometer (also called viscosimeter) is an instrument used to measure the viscosity of a fluid. For liquids with viscosities which vary with flow conditions, an instrument called a rheometer is used. Thus, a rheometer can be considered as a special type of viscometer. Viscometers only measure under one flow condition.

First of all, the increasing demand for in line process viscometer drives the market size.

Second, expansion of refining industry capacities owing to growing energy needs followed by regulatory emission norms in the oil and gas sector are key factors driving the global in-line process viscometer market demand. Additionally, the price of installing an in-line process viscometer is just 1/4th to that of the cost obtained during repairing breakdown or maintenance of the instrument. Correct control of fuel viscosity is believed to be a vital component in the automobile market, and ILPV manages fuel fragmentation, favorable for proficient combustion and thus is acquiring approval in automobile industry around the world. APAC, with India and China industrial sector growth, was the dominant regional industry. Indian and Chinese governments have framed favorable FDI policies intended to enhance petroleum and petrochemical production in the country. The policies may facilitate new investments in the refining sector thereby driving stimulating ILPV market size.

The global In Line Process Viscometer (ILPV) market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Cambridge Viscosity

Anton Paar

Brookfield Engineering Laboratories

Vaf Instruments

Orb Instruments

Marimex America

