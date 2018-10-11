Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market Report 2018 – The Medicines Company, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Theravance Biopharma, Allergan , 3M, Pfizer

Staphylococcus aureus is bacteria usually found on nose or skin of healthy people. Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a type of staphylococcus aureus which is resistant to methicillin, a beta-lactam antibiotic. The MRSA strains do not give response to methicillin treatment. Around nearly 1% of the population having staphylococcus aureus on their nose or skin are diseased by MRSA. The infection sources skin & tissue infection and is spread through skin to skin contact. With increasing prevalence of the development of antibiotic resistant strains among all age groups, growing awareness, and investment by key players in the R&D of MRSA drugs, the methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market is likely to register high growth during the forecasted period.
Increasing occurrence of the development of antibiotic resistant strains among all age groups, increasing awareness about MRSA, and rising market penetration of emerging players, are the factors driving the growth of the methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market. However, growth of treatment-emergent resistance in MRSA-infected patients may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, ongoing R&D, and emerging markets might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, and distribution channel, and geography. The market is segmented by drug class as oxazolidinone, lipopeptide, cephalosporin, tetracycline, folate antagonists, lipoglycopeptide, and other drug classes. Further, the market is segmented by route of administration as oral and parenteral. Distribution channel comprises retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy.
Based on geography, global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include The Medicines Company, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Theravance Biopharma, Allergan plc., 3M, Pfizer, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc., among others.
Scope of the Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market
Drug Class Segments
Oxazolidinone
Lipopeptide
Cephalosporin
Tetracycline
Folate Antagonists
Lipoglycopeptide
Other Drug Classes
Route of Administration Segments
Oral
Parenteral
Distribution Channel Segments
Retail Pharmacy
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
