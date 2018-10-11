Sewa Beats to host the opening keynote at the 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) Annual Conference

Sewa Beats, the leading global experiential training and development organization, will conduct the opening keynote session at the 2018 HBA Annual Conference on November 5th at Washington, DC.

The one-hour session titled “Rhythm as a Metaphor for Leadership Success” will explore critical leadership competencies necessary for success in today’s professional world. The session will focus on how to apply essential leadership skills through experiential learning exercises, delving into critical leadership abilities in the areas of effective communication, collaboration, emotional intelligence, and self-awareness.

In the session, the participants will learn to create a piece of music collectively, developing a number of fundamental leadership skills as they move through the session. The shared music making experience will give participants an opportunity to improve expertise that drives leadership success in today’s world. Participants will be able to immediately apply their refreshed understanding of the fundamentals of leadership, and practice these skills through day-to-day interactions with colleagues and co-workers.

Bill Scheidt, Managing Director of Sewa Beats North America, said, “We are very excited to be conducting the opening keynote session at the 2018 HBA Annual Conference. HBA’s vision of supporting professional women and gender parity initiatives within the healthcare industry is closely aligned to ours. One of our fundamental values as an organization is to promote gender equality in the workplace and infuse positivity and vitality to the gender parity conversation. We will bring this spirit to the HBA conference and help participants enhance leadership and self-awareness through the metaphor of music.

The 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) Annual Conference will be held at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC on November 5-6, 2018. The event is expected to host over 1,000 healthcare and life sciences industry professionals who will attend the two-day event focused on building business connections and supporting HBA’s mission to achieve gender parity in the business of healthcare.

To get real-time updates on the event to follow the hashtag #HBAAC18.

Session Details:

Date and Time: November 5; 4:15 PM – 5:30 PM

Name of the Session: Rhythm as a Metaphor for Leadership Success

Presenter: Deborah Peyton, Lead Facilitator of Sewa Beats North America

For more details, visit https://sewabeats.com/event/2018-hba-annual-conference/

About Sewa Beats

Sewa Beats provides high-impact experiential learning that inspires leadership, motivates individuals, and connects teams. Sewa Beats helps organizations realize their full potential and move to a higher level of performance.

Ideal for conferences, keynotes and corporate training, Sewa Beats’ programs leverage the power of music and interactive drumming to address topics such as leadership development, communication, collaboration, diversity, and change management. Sewa Beats has worked in 19 countries in seven different languages, and over 300,000 participants have experienced their program. For more information, visit https://sewabeats.com.

Contact:

Sewa Beats North America

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Email: usa@sewabeats.com

Phone: 1-800-273-1465