Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Report 2018 – UltraTech Cement Ltd., Bulidmate, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Brickwell, UAL Industries Ltd.

Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), also identified with various names including autoclaved concrete, cellular concrete, autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC), porous concrete, and Hebel Block. This is a precast, lightweight, foam concrete construction material that simultaneously provides insulation, structure, and mold and fire resistance. Various AAC products include wall panels, blocks, cladding panels, floor and roof panels, and lintels.

These materials have gained high popularity in the global market, due to increasing focus on environmental friendly materials and also due to few other properties that these materials possess including, non-toxicity, inert and light weight. Owing to all these factors, these blocks or materials are replacing the traditional bricks or materials around the globe. However, high cost of these materials is expected to hinder the consumption in developing economies. Increasing concern towards environmental safety by government around the globe would provide new opportunities to the market in the coming years.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market has been segmented into product type, construction application, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market has been divided into lintels, blocks, panels, tiles, and other product types. Panels segments is further subdivided into, floor and roof, walls and cladding panels. On the basis of construction application, the market has been segmented as residential, commercial, industrial, and other applications.

Based on geography, global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are H+H International, Xella Group, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Bulidmate, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Brickwell, UAL Industries Ltd., SOLBET, AERCON AAC, and AKG Gazbeton, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market with respect to major segments such as product type, construction application, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

Product Type Segments

Lintels

Blocks

Panels

Floor and Roof Panel

Wall Panel

Cladding Panel

Tiles

Other Types

Construction Application Segments

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

