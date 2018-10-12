Automobile Muffler Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automobile Muffler Market (by product type (exhaust manifold, muffler, catalytic converter, oxygen sensor, and exhaust pipes), sales channel (oem and aftermarket), vehicle type (2 wheeler and 4 wheeler), and fuel type (diesel and gasoline)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automobile Muffler. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automobile Muffler cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automobile Muffler growth factors.

The forecast Automobile Muffler Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automobile Muffler on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automobile muffler market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Automobile muffler is a device that is primarily used for reducing the amount of noise-emitted from the machine. The muffler is an important part of your exhaust system. Additionally, the most effective method of noise control in the automotive industry is the usage of mufflers. Mufflers are installed along with exhaust system to reduce the exhausted noise.

Growing environmental concerns and strict exhaust noise laws are the major factors driving the automobile muffler market. Additionally, growing market for electrical scooter and electrical motorcycles are anticipated to boost the growth of the automobile muffler market over the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and increase in advancement in material technology are anticipated to provide several opportunities for the growth of the automotive exhaust systems in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the prominent players are anticipated to reduce the price tensions produced by regional players with the establishment of the strong footprint can led to increased profits. Moreover, with the adoption of new technologies the automobile muffler market offers several benefits such as reduced carbon dioxide emissions and improved fuel consumption.

Among the geographies, North America emerged as the largest region for the automobile muffler market followed by Asia pacific. As Asia pacific is another leading region due to increasing awareness about the noise pollution and fuel consumption. Moreover, high demand for automobiles in India and china is anticipated to drive the automobile muffler market in Asia pacific regions. On the other hand, growing environmental concerns and stringent exhaust noise laws are anticipated to maintain the dominance in the North American markets in the upcoming years. Moreover, Europe is anticipated to witness exponential growth owing to the increasing awareness about the electronic motorcycles.

The key players included in the automobile muffler market are Onyxautosilencer, Apexhaust, Faurecia, ASPO Ltd., THUNDER, and Faurecia. Additionally, Faurecia has heavily invested in research and development to retain its market positon.Increasing joint ventures and acquisitions have represented potential growth opportunities for automotive muffler market.

Segment Covered

The report on global automobile muffler market covers segments such as, product type, sales channel, vehicle type, and fuel type. Based on product type the global automobile muffler market is categorized into exhaust manifold, muffler, catalytic converter, oxygen sensor, and exhaust pipes. Based on sales channel, the global automobile muffler market is categorized into oem and aftermarket. On the basis of vehicle type the global automobile muffler market is categorized into 2 wheeler and 4 wheeler. On the basis of fuel type the global automobile muffler market is categorized into diesel and gasoline.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automobile muffler market such as, Faurecia S.A, Tenneco Inc., Eberspächer Group, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Benteler International AG, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd., SANGO Co., Ltd, Bosal International N.V and Harbin Airui Automotive Exhaust Systems Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automobile muffler market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automobile muffler market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automobile muffler market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automobile muffler market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

