Refrigerated Vehicle Market 2025: Feature Outlook, Demands and Growth Rate

12th October, 2018- Refrigerated Vehicle Market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand of cold chain logistics. The cold chain logistics is projected to see growth of more than 25% CAGR over the forecast period particularly due to the strong consumer demand for pharmaceuticals and perishable foods. The cold chain logistic is primarily defined as the transportation of temperature sensitive goods in a thermal packaging through an uninterrupted distribution and storage supply chain. These goods need logistical planning so that integrity of shipments can be maintained. Vehicles through which temperature sensitive products are transported include refrigerated trucks and railcars.

Top Key Manufacturers of Refrigerated Vehicle market are :-

United Technologies Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Tyson Foods

Smithfield Foods

Refrigerated Vehicle Market by Product Type:

Chilled

Frozen

Refrigerated Vehicle Market by Applications:

Vapor Compression Systems

Air Blown Evaporators

Eutectic Devices

Geographical Analysis of Refrigerated Vehicle Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Refrigerated vehicles have enabled the cold chain logistics to impact globally, regionally, and locally. Globally, transportation of temperature sensitive products to distant markets has allowed many pharmaceutical companies to distribute vaccines and other biological products from one country to various other countries. Regionally, refrigerated vehicle has positively impacted the demand of temperature sensitive food products as companies are able to deliver large cargos to distant places from one large cold storage facility through economies of scale and efficient distribution network. Locally, the market is primarily benefitted through timely distribution of perishable goods to the end user such as restaurants and grocery stores.

Growing demand for dairy products, frozen foods, and increasing shelf life preservation are the key drivers expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Reduction in energy consumption, food waste, and environmental impact are few other factors anticipated to drive market growth by 2022. Rising concerns for food security is also expected to spur the market growth of refrigerated vehicles over the next seven years owing to the growing demand of temperature sensitive products, population, and awareness.

Rising perishable food market is one of the key drivers expected to bolster the market growth over the next seven years owing to increasing consumer disposable income, growing quality requirement for healthcare products, food products, and pharmaceutical products.Few indirect dynamics which are projected to bolster the refrigerated vehicle market over the next seven years are increasing demand for convenience food products, rising temperature sensitive pharmaceutical products, and growing government initiatives in giving subsidies. Fuel cell technological advancement in refrigeration, transportation, and storage is also expected to drive the market growth, as it allows cargos to make several goods deliveries without interrupting the proper temperature.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Refrigerated Vehicle Market Analysis By Regulatory Refrigerated Vehicle Market Analysis By Service Type Refrigerated Vehicle Market Analysis By Equipment Type Refrigerated Vehicle Market Analysis By Service Contract Refrigerated Vehicle Market Analysis By Service Provider Refrigerated Vehicle Market Analysis By End-User Refrigerated Vehicle Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Refrigerated Vehicle Companies Company Profiles Of The Refrigerated Vehicle Industry

