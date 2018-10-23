Cell based Assay Market Size, Share and Industry Trends, 2023 | Market Data Forecast

The Europe Cell Based Assay Market was worth USD 4.03 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 10.84%, to reach USD 6.74 billion by 2023. Europe is the second largest cell based assay market.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are trying to improve efficiencies and reduce costs associated with drug discovery. Several vendors are turning to cell-based assays as a substitute to biochemical assays and in-vitro testing, as they can be used for various applications, such as recognition and validation of targets, selection for efficacy and safety, and monitoring of cell-based activity – all with a guarantee of highly accurate data.

Market growth is mainly driven by interest in drug discovery technology, toxicity screening, developments within the screening industry, and an increasing number of target molecules. Another factor contributing to the rapid growth of the cell-based assay market includes the trend to use automated systems and high throughput screening (HTS) processes. Lack of skilled professionals is hindering the growth of the cell based assay market.

The Europe cell based assay market is segmented on the basis of type of product into Cell Lines, Assay Ready Kits, Cell Culture Kits, Reagents & Consumables and Ligands & Inhibitors. Cell Lines segment is further divided into Primary Cell Lines, Stem Cell Lines and Immortalized Cell Lines. On the basis of technology, market is segregated into Automated Handling, Flow Cytometry, Label-Free Detection, High Content Screening and High Throughput Screening. Based on application market is bifurcated among Drug Discovery and ADME Research. By End User type, segmentation is among Academia, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and CRO.

Based on geography the market is analysed under various countries namely, Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy and Spain. Spain and Italy are the fastest emerging markets in the European region for cell based assay market.

The top leaders in cell-based assays market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Cell Signalling Technology Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, General Electric Company, Cisbio Bioassays, DiscoveRx, Ametek Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, GE Healthcare and Promega Corporation.

