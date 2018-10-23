Global PV Micro Inverters Market To Reach US $ 990.3 Million By The End Of 2022 | TMR

With the rising demand for off grid electricity, the global market for PV micro inverters is witnessing a tremendous rise. The increasing awareness regarding the efficiency of PV micro inverters and the benefits of MLPE technology is driving the growth of this market significantly. Over the coming years, the rising installations of PVs, growing preference for integrated products, and the escalating number of AC Modules are projected to fuel the demand for PV micro inverters across the world in the near future.

Request Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30797

By 2017 end, the worldwide market for PV micro inverters is expected to attain a value of US$489.1 mn. Further, the opportunity in this market is anticipated to rise at a healthy CAGR of 15.20% between 2017 and 2022 and reach US$990.3 mn by the end of 2022.

Residential Sector to Continue Reporting Strong Demand for PV Micro Inverters

PV micro inverters find a widespread application in the residential, commercial, and the utility sectors. The rising preference for highly efficient systems for constant power in residential setups has encouraged consumers to shift from conventional inverters to PV micro inverters, resulting in their high deployment in the residential sector. With increasing concerns of regulatory bodies over the safety of PV deployments, this trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years.

Standalone systems and integrated systems have surfaced as the key types of PV micro inverters available across the world. Holding more than 90% of the entire market, standalone systems are currently enjoying the lead. While, the segment’s hold on this market will loosen with time in the years to come, it will still stand on the top position throughout the forecast period. Primarily, PV micro inverters are available in single and three phase power class across the world.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30797

The global market for PV micro inverters is highly competitive in nature. Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., TMEIC, ABB Ltd., Schenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co. Ltd., General Electric, TBEA SunOasis Co. Ltd., Enphase Energy Inc., SunPower Corp., SMA Solar Technology AG, and Darfon Electronics Corp. are some of the leading vendors of PV micro inverters across the world.