Global Calcium Nitrate Market Research Report with Pricing, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast till 2023

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Calcium Nitrate Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 5 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Calcium Nitrate Market in terms of revenue.

Global Calcium Nitrate Market is projected to cross USD 11.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Demand for calcium nitrate is largely driven by high consumption of calcium nitrate fertilizers in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Also, the rising global population is impacting the growth of the calcium nitrate market positively due to growing trends for implementing eco-friendly fertilizer technologies and the escalating demand for food across the world. Moreover, the steadily growing global demand for grain crops coupled with increasing demand for wastewater treatment in emerging economies is expected to boost demand for calcium nitrate.

In terms of application, the global Calcium Nitrate industry is categorized into Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment Chemicals, Concrete Manufacturing, Explosives and others. Among all the applications, the fertilizers category was the largest in the global calcium nitrate industry in 2017. Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the Calcium Nitrate industry in the Asia-Pacific region was the largest in 2017. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily attributable to the rising demand of Calcium Nitrate from the fertilizer industries for producing more food crops in nations, such as India and China.

Some of the leading players in the Global Calcium Nitrate Market are Agrium Inc., Airedale Chemical, GFS Chemicals Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Prathista Industries Limited, Rural Liquid Fertilisers (RLF), Shanxi Jiaocheng, Tianlong Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sterling Chemicals, Uralchem Holding PLC and others.

