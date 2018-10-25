The Global Patient Registry Software Market is expected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2023.

The Global Healthcare Industry is under constant pressure to reduce costs and more efficiently manage resources while improving patient care. In addition, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, changing consumer expectations about how they want to purchase and receive care, and increasing access to social media and mobile technologies are transforming the way healthcare is obtained and delivered.

Healthcare organizations need advanced tools to quickly and effectively manage the health of populations. Patient registry act as an indispensable tool for the success of population health management. This is because registries collect health information about individuals from multiple sources.

The shift to value-based payment and accountable care is creating a need for new longitudinal measures of quality and health outcomes across settings of care. This will require new Health IT solutions beyond EHRs and intermediaries that will aggregate data, report measures and provide actionable feedback to providers. Registries are linked with EHRs (Electronics Health Record) to gain optimum insights for quality improvement, evidence generation and public reporting. Moreover, according to National Institutes of Health (NIH), data collected through patient registries are increasingly relied by regulatory agencies and other stakeholders to support their decision-making.

Browse in-depth Report on –

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/patient-registry-software-market/

Key Findings in the Patient Registry Software Market Study:

Disease Registries Dominate the Global Market –

Disease registries find significant application in population health management. Patient registry software is widely used for disease registries owing to rising aging population, increasing the prevalence of chronic as well as rare diseases, and government initiatives to build disease-specific nation-wide patient registries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 17.7 million people died from CVDs globally in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Cardiovascular disease registries comprised the largest share in 2017, primarily attributed to a significant burden of cardiovascular disorders and implementation of registries to optimize cardiovascular health.

North America to Witness Fastest Growth-

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and RoE), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global patient registry software market and is also estimated to be the fastest growing region due to factors such as increasing government support for the development and implementation of patient registry software for population health management (PHM), point-of-care management, and health plan management. Furthermore, the availability of funding to create global patient registries is another important factor driving the growth of patient registry software market in Europe.

Patient Registry Software Market by Type (Diabetes, Cancer, Rare Diseases, CVD, Orthopedic, Drugs, Device), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud), Functionality (PHM, HIE, POC, Research), Database (Public, Commercial), Pricing Model, End User – Global Forecast To 2023

For More information download the sample report on -https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-brochure/?cp_id=4227

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research® is founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth. Meticulous Research® produces global reports and custom studies for North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia¬-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa regions. These reports are used by our clients for marketing and strategic planning in various sectors.

Contact Us:

Viren Shrivastava

Meticulous Research

Contact: +1-646-781-8004

Office No-402, 4th Floor,

Pushpak Business Hub, Wakad,

Pune . 411057 India