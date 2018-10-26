Avishya Launches Online Kanjivaram Store for Diwali Season

26th OCT 2018: Avishya, an online portal known best for its authentic handloom sarees, salwars, kurtas and boasts the largest handcrafted Indian ethnic wear collection worldwide is all set for an upsurge of prospective buyers ahead of this Diwali season. It has added a brand new online ‘Kanjivaram store’ with a collection of over 1000 exclusive Kanchipuram Silk sarees. In addition to free shipping across India, Avishya also offers worldwide shipping to delight their international customers from the Indian diaspora across US, Canada, UK, Gulf countries, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand. The mission is to promote authentic handloom wear amongst Indians and to democratize access to the timeless style and beauty of India’s Handcrafted products. Avishya was born out of a passion for beautiful Indian ethnic wear… Sarees, Salwars, Dupattas, Fitted Garments, Fabric, Jewelry & Accessories. It is founded and spearheaded by Mr. Jawahar Singh & Ms. Kalaivani Sadagopan.

Jawahar emphasized ‘Diwali season is a time when online shopping peaks, especially in the apparel category. With a large collection of beautiful handloom apparel sourced and curated from weaving clusters across India, Avishya offers customers the convenience of browsing & shopping for their new clothes from the convenience of their homes or offices. They can choose from a range of exquisitely handcrafted sarees, salwars, kurtas & more to celebrate the spirit of Diwali ’

Avishya brings the World of Beautiful Indian Ethnic Wear to your palm where you can choose from 8000+ products at one beautiful destination. This is the largest collection of handloom sarees & apparel available online.

Their products include: traditional handloom sarees & fashionable handcrafted Sarees; Stylish Salwars, Dupattas, Stoles; Trendy Ethnic & Indo-western Kurtas, Anarkalis, Tunics, Skirts; Stitched Blouses & Unstitched Blouse Material; Handcrafted Jewellery are also available. The website showcases the best of Indian weaves – Andhra Khadis, Balucharis, Banarasis, Bandhanis, Bengal Weaves, Kanjivarams, Odisha Weaves, Chanderis, Maheshwaris, Paithanis & more. Avishya sources directly from the producer (weaver, weaving society, loom co-operative)

In addition to a wide range of products Avishya also offers value-added services like Blouse Stitching, Fall & Peko work, Kurta & Salwar Suit Stitching. Every collection featured on Avishya has been evaluated and handpicked by the Sourcing & Merchandising Team to make sure customers get only the finest quality products when they buy at Avishya.