Future of the Global RFID in Healthcare Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 26, 2018: Radiofrequency identification (RFID) refers to a wireless technology that uses radio-frequency waves to identify and track tags which attached to the objects.

In 2017, the global RFID in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global RFID in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RFID in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M

Hitachi

AdvantaPure

Aaid Security Solutions

IBM

Motorola

Siemens

BearingPoint

Alvin Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Asset Tracking Tags

Pharmaceutical Tracking Tags

Patient Tracking Tags

Blood Monitoring Tags

Market segment by Application, split into

Asset Tracking Systems

Pharmaceutical Tracking Systems

Patient Tracking Systems

Blood Monitoring Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global RFID in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Asset Tracking Tags

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Tracking Tags

1.4.4 Patient Tracking Tags

1.4.5 Blood Monitoring Tags

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global RFID in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Asset Tracking Systems

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Tracking Systems

1.5.4 Patient Tracking Systems

1.5.5 Blood Monitoring Systems

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 RFID in Healthcare Market Size

2.2 RFID in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 RFID in Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 RFID in Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

