We had introduced the Huawei E5186 VS Huawei B525 Cat6 router a few months ago and now Huawei presents a new 4G Cat6 router B612 to Europe market. We had compared the Huawei B612 with Huawei B525 router and today we will check what the difference is between Huawei B612 and Huawei E5186 router.

Huawei B612 VS Huawei E5186 Appearance and Interfaces

The front of the two routers are similar, they both have a few indicators for power, mode, WiFi and signal with Huawei Logo on the front. The Huawei E5186 has one more indicator for Voice. One the back, Huawei E5186 router has 3 LAN ports and one LAN/WAN port. It also has two telephone ports and one USB port, but Huawei B612 has only one telephone port and no USB port available. The Huawei B612 router has an angled backrest which makes it stand more stable.

The SIM card slot of Huawei E5186 modem is at the edge side of the device while the Huawei B612 SIM card slot is at the bottom. The Huawei E5186 has the WiFi button and WPS button with the reset hole at the below side of the SIM card slot. The Huawei B612 power button is at the top side with WPS button. They both have two connectors for external antennas. The connector type is SMA and covered by a cap.

Huawei E5186 VS Huawei B612 Specs and Features

The two routers Huawei B612 and E5186 are both in the typical design of Huawei 4G wireless router. Then let’s compare the specifications of Huawei B612 and Huawei E5186 to see more difference:

Model: Huawei B612

Product type: Huawei WiFi Router with Ethernet port

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset

Data rates: DL 300Mbps / UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

Huawei B612s-25d: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B38/B40/B41/B42/B43Huawei B612s-51d: B2/B4/B5/B7/B41

WLAN: 802.11 b/g/n/ac, single-band 2.4GHz

Max support users: 32 users

MIMO: 4 x 4 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, SMA-female jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei B612 external antenna

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: NO

Dimensions: 240 × 155 × 78 mm

Interfaces

* 3 x LAN port(RJ45)* 1 x LAN/WAN port (RJ45)* 1 x telephone port(RJ11)* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-female)* One micro-SIM card slot* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Datasheet: Huawei B612 Datasheet(PDF)

User Manual: Huawei B612 User Manual(PDF)

Other features: Firewall, CS Voice, VoIP, VoLTE, IPv6/IPv4 dual stack, NAT, DHCP, VPN, DMZ, UPnP, ALG

Reviews: Huawei B612 Review

Price / USD: 199.00USD

————————————————————–

Model: Huawei E5186

Product type: LTE WiFi Router

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset

Data rates: DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

Huawei E5186s-22a: Band 1/3/7/8/20/38

Huawei E5186s-61a: Band 3/7/28/40

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users: 64 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, SMA-female jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei E5186 external antenna

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size: Micro SIM

Battery: NO

Dimensions: 190 mm × 200 mm × 32 mm

Interfaces:

* 3 x LAN port(45)

* 1 x LAN/WAN port (45)

* 2 x telephone port(RJ11)

* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-J1.5)

* One micro-SIM card slot

* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Datasheet: Huawei E5186 Datasheet(PDF)

User Manual: Huawei E5186 User Manual

Other features: Firewall, CS Voice, VoIP, TR069 Remote Management, HTTP Online Upgrade, QoS, USB Share, UPnP, IPV6, DLNA, Fax, Print, VPN

Firmware download: Huawei E5186 firmware

Driver: Huawei E5186 driver

Reviews: Huawei E5186 Review

Price/USD: 169.00USD

Summary

From the specs table, we can see the two Huawei Cat6 routers both could achieve peak download speed up to 300Mbps. They both have two variant models now. The Huawei E5186 supports dual-band WiFi while Huawei B612 supports only a single band on 2.4GHz. Huawei E5186 router could support up to 64 wireless users while Huawei B612 supports up to 32 WiFi users. However, the Huawei B612 supports 4 x 4 MIMO technology while Huawei E5186 supports 2 x 2 MIMO. Except for the interface difference, the MIMO technology should be the key difference.

One more thing we have to mention is that perhaps the Huawei B612 is a latest new model, the price is more expensive, but we suppose the Huawei B612 price would become cheaper soon. If you want to buy a 4G LTE modem router, we think the Huawei E5186 is very good to recommend based on the price/performance ratio.