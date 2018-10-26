Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Opportunities and Analysis (2019-2024)

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Introduction:

Providing the appropriate fertility levels is one of the most important aspects of producing greenhouse crops. Many growers use water soluble fertilizers to deliver nutrients to their plants.

Download free sample report: https://bit.ly/2Au5fSh

There are several factors to consider when using WSFs; some of them include the fertilizer’s formulation, the source of nutrients it is made of, its solubility, its basic or acidic properties, and price.

Axiom MRC added an, “Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Report, By Product Type, Crop Type, Application and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”

Global demand for fertilizer nutrients is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 2 to 3% percent from 2019.

Water soluble fertilizers are growing population, rise in need for food security and change in farming practices

Wider applications of green house, government subsidies for adoption of this technology, economic incentives with fertigation to ground water consumption and rising demand for micro-irrigation systems.

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Segmentation:

WSF Market by Product Type:

Nitrogen

Potassium

Phosphate

Secondary nutrients

Micro-nutrients.

WSF Market by Crop Type:

Orchard Crops & Vineyards

Field Crops

Plantation Crops

WSF Market by Application:

Fertigation Application

Foliar Application.

Browse full report @ https://bit.ly/2CFRdOG

WSF Market by Geography:

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA and

Rest of the World

About Axiom MRC:

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ (also known as Axiom MRC), is a full-service market research and data analytics firm, driven by a simple aim of providing key market intelligence to companies to assist them in taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launches, market competition, consumer or end users, social media trends etc.

Media Contact:

Ganesh Sai

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-4268

Valley Cottage, NY, United States

Email: sales@axiommrc.com

Tel: +1(845)875-9786, +44(0) 20 238697007

Hop n open with us!

Company Profiles