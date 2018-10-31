Cribs for Kids Celebrates 20 Years of Eliminating Infant Sleep-Related Deaths

Helping Every Baby Sleep Safer

Pittsburgh, PA, October 30, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies.

In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through educational community outreach programs, distributing the Cribette (a portable crib with the ABC’s of safe sleep) and a series of awareness and fundraising events, including:

Breath of Life Stroll, September 30, 2018

ighting up the Pittsburgh City-County Building, October 1-5, 2018

1st Annual Jr. Women of Achievement Awards, November 18, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers Promotional Event, December 8, 2018

20th Anniversary and Holiday Celebration on December 12, 2018

14th Annual Women of Achievement Awards, March 13, 2019

6th National Cribs for Kids Conference, April 23-26, 2019

“It’s humbling and inspiring to see how Cribs for Kids has grown over the years. I am deeply thankful to all of the employees, volunteers, ambassadors and partners who are helping us eradicate infant sleep-related deaths by sharing safe sleep practices,” said Judith A. Bannon, Executive Director and Founder of Cribs for Kids.

Over the past 20 years, Cribs for Kids evolved from a local nonprofit with a few members to a national organization with over 1,100 partners that has provided over 500,000 cribs to families in need. Cribs for Kids has developed multiple educational initiatives that have been implemented in communities across the nation, including: National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, Management Care Organization Prenatal Incentive Program, National Public Safety Initiative, Safe Sleep Ambassador Program and Safe Sleep Academy Website.

Cribs for Kids has advocated for state and federal policies that will research infant sleep-related deaths and improve safe sleep prevention efforts. Cribs for Kids helped pass the Pennsylvania Act 73 of 2010 and recently endorsed the Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act.

About Cribs for Kids

Founded in 1998 by Judith A. Bannon, Cribs for Kids is a national infant safe-sleep education program that helps to reduce the risk of injury and death of infants due to accidental suffocation, asphyxia, or undetermined causes in unsafe sleeping environments. Visit cribsforkids.org for more information.

