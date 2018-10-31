Global Food Automation Market 2022 Will Reach To USD 11,468.7 Million

The Global Food Automation Market will grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 11,468.7 million by 2022, according to the latest publication from Meticulous Research®. The food automation market is primarily driven by the increasing food safety regulations, rising demand for processed and advanced packaged foods, and increasing technological advancements in the food industry.

Also, the growing demand for automated systems will further fuel the growth of food automation market. However, high capital investments restrict the growth of the market to some extent. Moreover, lack of skilled workforce and training has significantly challenged the adoption of automation in various food sectors in many parts of the globe.

The Report gives an extensive outlook on the multifarious verticals/industries served by the automation systems. These industries include dairy and dairy products, meat, fish, and seafood products; bakery and confectionary, brewery and beverages, and fruits and vegetables industry. The verticals/industry segment further briefly talks about the trends impacting the growth of these markets and the benefits involved with the use of automation systems in these verticals to improve overall productivity and efficiency.

Scope of the Report –

Market by Mode of Operation:

• Semi-automatic

• Automatic

Based on the mode of operation, semi-automatic systems accounted for the major share of the global food automation market in 2017, owing to the greater adoption of these systems due to their low complexity and affordability as compared to automated systems, and improved labor productivity.

Browse in-depth Report on – https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-automation-market-size-2022/

Market by Type:

• Motors and Generators

• Motor Controls

• Discrete Controllers and Visualization

• Rotary and Linear Products

• Others

Based on product type, motors and generators held the largest share of the market in 2017 and expected to continue their dominance in the global food automation market during the forecast period, owing to their greater adoption due to low operating and maintenance cost, portability, higher life cycle of diesel engines, and least inflammable properties.

Market by Application:

• Packaging and Repacking

• Palletizing & Depalletizing

• Grading & Sorting

• Pick & Place

• Processing

• Others

On the basis of application, packaging and repacking held the largest share in the global food automation market in 2017. This is mainly attributed to their greater adoption due to increasing demand for more varied & advanced packaging and pack counts and retail-ready packaging, costly compliance with hygiene regulations, increasing contamination and mislabeling risks, and growing human errors in the food packaging process.

For more information Download the sample Report On –https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/?cp_id=3603

Geographically, the food automation market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., and RoE), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe commanded the largest share in the global food automation market in 2017, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® is founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts.

We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicated market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth. Meticulous Research® produces global reports and custom studies for North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa regions. These reports are used by our clients for marketing and strategic planning in various sectors.

Contact Us:

Viren Shrivastava

Meticulous Research®

Contact: +1-646-781-8004

Office No-402, 4th Floor,

Pushpak Business Hub, Wakad,

Pune . 411057 India