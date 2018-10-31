Streaming Analyticset Study Period 2017 to 2024 with Market Drivers, Restraints and Upcoming Growth Opportunities Status

Streaming Analytics Market report provides the precise and in-depth study of the current market picture and the predicted future of the industry. The report serves the detailed study on the market share, growth, trends and forecast for the period of 2017-2024. Further, the report also offers a detailed analysis of the market segments and regions along with the insights about factors influencing the market trend.

The global streaming analytics market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report which gives an intellectual understanding of the streaming analytics industry. Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period.

The major market drivers are rising demand for instant action on business events and emergence of IoT enabled technologies. The market growth might be restricted due to complicated analytical workflow and lack of awareness about streaming analytics under the study period.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the streaming analytics market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period. The streaming analytics market has been segmented based on types such software and service (managed services & professional services). Professional services has been segmented into deployment and integration, support and maintenance and consulting services. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each type has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as International Business Machine Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Software AG, Informatica Corporation, Tibco Software, Impetus Technologies and Sqlstream. Geographically, the streaming analytics market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

