The Q Lab Set to Host a Charity Art Silent Auction

The Q Lab is set to host a charity auction and event at the gallery on November 2nd, 2018. All proceeds from the charity art silent auction will go to local charity.

Contributions of The Q Lab include: feeding the hungry, community projects, street cleanups, and neighborhood beautification. There are over 50 pieces to be auctioned; each can be bid on live online, or at the event on Nov 2nd. Auction starts at 6pm, Event at 5pm; 50 paintings, 2 door prizes. 100% of the proceeds are being donated to Good Shepherd Ministries Life Recovery Program.

Abstract Artist Rowbear and The Q Lab have been bringing together community in downtown Dayton, working on cleaning projects, beautifying the streets, and helping the homeless. They bring social change and social good through artwork and community. Simply put, The Q Lab uses art and imagination to better the world.

We need art in order to move forward within social change. Art is the cultural glue that keeps the world together, that inspires people, and that helps us to visualize alternative realities. Art is creating something new, it is a human act designed to generate impact, to change somebody’s mindset, to open up the world and to make a difference.

