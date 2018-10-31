Yitui Online Marketing Company has become the leading PR distribution venture in China

Shenzhen, China, (October 31, 2018)- Yitui Online Marketing Company has successfully achieved the milestone to become the leading venture that does successful and high-qualityPR distribution to US, UK, Europe, Japan, South Korean, South-East Asia, Latin America, Africa, etc. Working with an overseas editor team over 20 employees, this venture focuses on overseas influence marketing to Chinese corporations. By establishing long term cooperation with renowned new channels and agencies, like ACNewswire, AP, Reuters, BBC, New York Times, Forbes, ABC, CBS, it has grown to receive fame and recognition is the last few years.

In the small duration of the last two years, Yitui has helped around 2000 Chinese entrepreneurs, small businesses, influencers and brand ambassadors and crowd funding campaigns to succeed by creating superior quality News Release written flawlessly. Not a traditional PR agency, this venture is backed up by a super dexterous team of professionals who are experienced in KOL promotion, Growth hacking, digital marketing, PR distribution services, online campaigning and much more. The aim is to help the different clients and customers build effective and long-lasting online reputation or brand image by high qualified news releases and amazing KOL promotions. The ideas, products and services of these clients are published in top editorial sites for high-end promotion.

The services of Yitui Online Marketing Company include keyword targeting, media reaching, global distribution of press releases, brand image formation and discoverability. Last but not least, the reports are sent to clients in Excel, PDF or TXT format. Most importantly, a news release is published on leading news websites, blogs, and social media sites to enhance brand’s or a company’s visibility and online recognition.

