Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital organized multiple Walkathon to raise awareness around Mental Health

World Mental Health day is celebrated on 10th October. Understanding the importance of bringing attention to mental illness and its major affect on people’s life worldwide, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital Pune, Maharashtra’s first Joint Commission International (JCI), USA and NABH accredited Hospital is organizing awareness Walkathon on different days marking World Mental Health awareness month. Their first Walkathon was organized on 3rd October from Dange Chowk to Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital and the second one on 10th October from Chapekar Chowk to Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital. The hospital is planning two more marathons in October from different location to the hospital. A Skit Play for public follows each Walkathon at the hospital atrium.

“Its important to create awareness of the importance of Mental Health and the importance of mental health in overall health of a person. On this day the idea is to empower people suffering from mental health problems and encourage them to open up about it. This year the theme is young people and mental health in a changing world. Given the number of issues the younger generation is facing, we are all focusing on the issue these adolescents deal with and the need to treat it when they are early. We hope these walkathons we are organizing and the skit will help raise awareness amongst the common man”, shared Ms. RekhaDubey, CEO, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital.