Farm Management Software Market Outlook to 2024 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and Forecast Analysis

The Farm Management Software Market report is well-furnished to offer current market scenario along with market trends and opportunity. Further, the report uses different research methodology to provide the accurate data during the forecast period 2017-2024. Also, this report encompasses company profiling of key players with market share, recent developments, and strategies. Addition to this, the report is also comprised of insight data.

The report on global farm management software market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research done by the analysts. The study extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2017–2024. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The major market drivers are increasing demand for smart or precision farming, increased demand for automatic computing (AUTO-COM) and increased demand for precise farming systems. The market growth might be restricted due to farm management software solutions are expensive and complex to use, lack of technical expertise and high price of devices and equipment used for precision farming under the study period.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. The report classifies the market into different segments based on farming type, service, application, delivery model. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level.

Major player assessed in the report are:

– SST Development Group, Inc.

– The Climate Corp.

– Iteris, Inc.

– Deere & Co.

– Trimble Navigation Ltd.

– Conservis Corp.

– Granular, Inc.

– Agrivi Ltd.

– Others

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

1. By Farming Type:

– Crop farming

– Livestock farming

2. By Service:

– Managed services

– Maintenance & support

3. By Applications:

– Record keeping

– Farm mapping

– Monitoring

– Farm economics

– Resource & inventory management

– Others

