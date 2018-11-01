Photocatalyst Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026

Photocatalysts are substances that induce chemical reactions in the presence of light. Titanium dioxide is a widely employed photocatalyst. It is also known as titanium white and is a highly efficient photocatalyst. They are widely employed for decontamination of water and air purification applications. Photocatalysts can be hydrophobic or hydrophilic in nature. An interesting application of photocatalyst materials is manufacturing of self-cleaning glass. Photocatalyst materials, mostly titanium dioxide, are added to the glass and is capable of decomposing dirt that gets deposited on the surface.

Photocatalyst Market: Overview

In terms of material, the photocatalyst market can be classified into titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, cadmium sulfide, and others. The titanium dioxide held a prominent share of the photocatalyst market. Based on application, the photocatalyst market can be segmented into air purification, water purification, self-cleaning, and others. The self-cleaning segment is expanding at a rapid pace. Titanium dioxide is extensively utilized in building & construction. Major applications in building & construction include air purification, self-cleaning, and self-disinfectant. In terms of end-use industry, the photocatalyst market can be segregated into construction, automotive, chemical, environmental, medical, consumer products, and others.

Photocatalyst Market: Market Trends & Developments

Photocatalyst are employed in diverse industries and end-uses. Japan is one of the developed countries having a prominent market for photocatalyst. A major driver for the demand for photocatalyst in the country is self-cleaning applications, which are gaining popularity on a global level as well. Countries such as Japan, and regions such as Europe and North America are technologically advanced, as compared to other regions across the world. Demand for photocatalyst is expected to rise at a healthy pace in the regions and countries mentioned above during the forecast period.

Photocatalyst Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global market for photocatalyst can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for a leading share of the global photocatalyst market. Expansion of the market in the region is due to countries such as India and China, which are rapidly expanding economies. The region is a prominent market for photocatalyst and the market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. North America follows Asia Pacific in terms of share of the global photocatalyst market. Europe is also a significant consumer of photocatalyst. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are relatively minor markets; however, these regions offer lucrative opportunities to the photocatalyst market.

Photocatalyst Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the photocatalyst market include TOTO Corporation (TOTO LTD.), JSR Corporation, Showa Denko K.K, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., BASF SE, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Green Millennium, CRISTAL, TiPE, Nanoptek Corp., Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd., and Osaka Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd.

