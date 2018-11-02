Actress Nimrat Kaur looked Scintillating at launch of AMBRUS JEWELS by ARPIT GOYAL

Ambrus Jewels by Arpit Goyal, inspired by a rich heritage and the beauty of rich culture, make the jewellery pieces a matter of high-end and luxe experience.

The company unveiled its first flagship store at Defence Colony in South Delhi on 31st October 2018. Comprising of an exquisite range of rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants the exclusive collection is a beautiful melange of enigmatic designs and inspired by the poetry of beauty.

The event was graced by Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur of ‘Lunchbox’ and ‘Airlift’ and web series ‘The Test Case’ fame. She expressed immense pleasure in attending the event. According to her, the classic and elegant collection will surely be an eye catcher for any occasion.

Acknowledging the family’s support and patience the brand will ensure a seamless process that will leave behind a long lasting impression and a strong legacy.

The enchanting appeal of this collection not only adds radiance to your face but reflects the inner artistic sense of the creator. Enhancing the diva in you the jewellery pieces will surely enhance your style quotient.

Commenting on the launch, Arpit Goyal, Founder says, “I have always emphasised on giving importance to Indian culture and heritage as reflected in the jewellery pieces. An eye for art, I appreciate the Indian history in architecture with the use of colours. I believe in appreciating the Indian craftsmanship and promoting the fine jewellery craftsman.”

We are ready to present the perfect amalgamation of tradition and trend for modish and fashionable women. We have jewelleries for every event either big or small, and of different designs from Bridal Heavy Diamond Jewellery to Cocktail Diamond Jewellery to Gold Jewellery to Corporate, Contemporary and Everyday wear. So, we are all set with our new offerings and collections.

About Ambrus Jewels

Breaking the traditions of four generations of book publishing Arpit Goyal headed towards unearthing the most precious stones in the world and transforming them into brilliant jewellery pieces to be treasured as an heirloom for a lifetime and beyond. Ambrus believes in offering the clients turned friends an entirely novel experience, ensuring that reliability is built, discreet and unforgettable. Encompassing both heavy and contemporary collection the range will surely heighten your style quotient. Adhering to global standards each design delicately forged in gold and diamonds is a medley of fine choice and artistry. Comprising of an exquisite range of rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants the exclusive collection is inspired by the poetry of beauty. Acknowledging the family’s support and patience the brand will ensure a seamless process that will leave behind a long lasting impression and a strong legacy.