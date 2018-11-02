Meat Testing Industry Report | Analysis, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024

The purpose of microbiological testing is to determine the degree of bacterial contamination on surfaces in meat and meat products.

Meat testing is a test to determine the authenticity and identify adulteration of raw meat for food manufacturers.

Meat Testing Market Outlook:

Meat testing market is primarily driven by increasing meat trade at global level and rising consumption of meat and seafood. Additionally, rising consumer awareness about risk associated with contaminated meat, technological advancements in the meat testing industry coupled with stringent regulations made by various government bodies are backing the grow of meat testing market.

Meat processors are continually having to meet the demands of regulators and the quality specifications of key markets and clients resulting in an increased reliance on analytical test results to both validate and verify their processes.

Meat testing tests the meat on various standards regulated by the authorities and ensure safe products to the consumers.

Meat Testing Market Segmentation:

Meat Testing Market by Target Testing:

Pathogens

Species

GMOS

Allergens

Mycotoxins

Heavy Metals And

Veterinary Drug Residues.

Meat Testing Market by Sample Type:

Meat

Seafood

The meat segment is further bifurcated into poultry, pork, beef, sheep & goat meat and other meat.

Meat Testing Market by Technology:

Traditional Testing

Rapid Testing

Spectroscopy.

Meat Testing Market by Form:

Raw Meat and

Processed Meat.

Meat Testing Market by Geography:

Global meat testing market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Meat Testing Market Key Players:

Some of the key participants in the meat testing market are SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas, AsureQuality, Microbac Laboratories. Inc, Genetic ID NA, Inc, Romer Labs (Erber Group), LGC Limited, Solus Scientific Solutions Ltd etc.

