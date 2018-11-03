Bulk SMS API PHP A Programmable Language For Software Integration

November 03, 2018- Saturday, MsgClub experienced team members released a new programmable API for clients who’re highly in search for a way to send messages from their PHP designed software, mobile app or website.

Users can now benefit from the launch of bulk SMS API PHP by this new release. This robust, secure and scalable API is simple to implement with any system with the help of developer of your company. However, the launch of APIs in computer programmable language have made the task of SMS marketing campaign easier than before. Being a prominent and trusted bulk SMS gateway provider, we always believe in providing enterprise best solutions to our clients added Mr. Aniket Goyal director and CEO of MsgClub company. A customer satisfaction is always our priority that is why we offer them different solutions as per their requirement.

Our APIs comes in HTTP, JSON, and XML which varies from the volume of messages. If you want to send 100 messages than HTTP would be perfect, in case of a high volume of messages than XML is right. But we do have these APIs in the PHP language. At our cloud-based interface, you will get free ready to use sample code of PHP SMS API that makes your integration more easily into any CRM software, website page, accounting software, school/college management software, sales software or mobile app etc.

As the developer doesn’t want to follow a lengthy process for its integration, because API integration does not come in their working. So, business owners who are actually in need of text messaging service can ask their developers to get this ready to use sample codes of a particular language from providers developer tool or guide option and bind SMS gateway connectivity of provider into our system. Whenever any triggers or any purchase made you can send a notification to buyers via SMS on their registered mobile number. Well, apart from purchase notifications you can remind and send important alerts to your customer base directly from the software you’re using.

Our Application Programming Interface (API) comes with all the latest features available in the market. Some of its best features include personalized SMS, SMS scheduling, Unicode etc. We have some other APIs which are useful to send OTP messages, verification codes and single messages.

The spokesperson added, ‘’whether a customer is in bus or train, working or on a holiday, we aimed to deliver SMS regardless of his geographical location. Therefore, we focussed on developing powerful API that’s enough handy for all our clients and can be accessed easily’’.

Bulk SMS resellers can also get our special PHP SMS API so that their customers and sub-resellers can also provide these APIs to needy clients.

About MsgClub:

MsgClub is a flagship product of The Basics Digital Pvt Ltd, which works as a communication bridge between several enterprises by providing unique and smart messaging solutions. Other than a web application, MsgClub provides several plugins & add-ons to send bulk SMS campaigns. Know more about our programmable API on http://www.msgclub.net/sms-api/php-api.aspx