Artificial Heart – A Possibility

The need for total artificial heart devices is growing as life threatening heart diseases are increasing and the number of heart donors is decreasing. Total artificial heart is a medical device that provides mechanical circulatory support and replaces both ventricles of the heart. Companies and medical teams around the world are developing different types of artificial hearts that have been implanted in patients since 1969. Almost all of these artificial hearts are used as a bridge to human heart transplantation. But destination therapy for total artificial heart is under investigation. For instance, FDA approved two artificial hearts manufactured by SynCardia and AbioCor companies. In March 2015, FDA also approved an investigational study for new smaller SynCardia Total Artificial Heart.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET TO GROW TO $60 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cardiovascular devices market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company's Consultant, Nitin

Gianchandani, using 3-D printed organs for pre-planning complex surgeries is gaining popularity and wider acceptance from many doctors and hospitals after a string of highly successful operations. 3-D printed organs help doctors to plan entire surgical procedure before the operations and also helps in significantly reducing the time required to perform surgery and often eliminates unexpected complications. In March 2016, Chinese doctors successfully performed an open heart surgery for a nine month old baby suffering from a severe heart defect by using a fully-sized 3D printed heart model to pre-plan a complicated surgery.

Medtronic plc was the largest competitor with 18.8% of the market share, generating revenues of $10.5 billion for the financial year 2016. Medtronic’s growth strategy is to capture untapped business opportunities in emerging markets through acquisitions. For instance, In January 2015, Medtronic acquired Covidien Plc for $49.9 Billion in cash. This deal gives Medtronic the Covidien’s portfolio of cardiac and vascular devices, hospital supplies from surgical staplers to ventilators, adding size and scope to help it compete with Johnson & Johnson, a leading medical device company.

Cardiovascular devices are designed to diagnose, prevent, monitor and treat diseases related to the cardiovascular system, including heart diseases and related health problems. They include arrhythmia detectors, noninvasive blood pressure measurement systems, diagnostic intravascular catheters, external cardiac compressors, coronary vascular physiologic simulation software devices, external programmable pacemaker pulse generators, cardiac monitors, cardiopulmonary bypass defoamers, echocardiographs, vascular graft prostheses, electrocardiographs, defibrillators and others.

