European Bakery Market : size, growth, industry share, forecast and analysis report by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “European Bakery Market: By Type (Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals); By Distribution Channel (Retail, Artisan Bakers, Catering) & By Geography – Forecast (2016-2021)”, the market is driven by the economic crisis and increase in health concerns.

France held the largest market share for the European Bakery Market

France possesses major market share for European Bakery Market and is anticipated to reach $33.30 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 1.36%. The special focus, however, is going to be upon on-the-go baked products owing to the busy lifestyle of the population in this region. The key distribution channels are retail, artisan bakers, and catering.

Selected Market Share Analysis done in the European Bakery Market report

• Europe bakery market is well established and diverse, encompassing a plethora of artisanal bakers, retail manufacturers as well as catering firms providing a variety of products.

• The regional market is considerably fragmented with local companies leading in their respective country markets. In addition, different product segments hold a different set of major players.

• Private labels have been gaining momentum in recent years, especially in the biscuits and breakfast cereals segments.

Excerpts on European Bakery Market Growth Factors

• European style bread and rolls are rapidly increasing in a large number of bakeries, even outside the region owing to their crispy, soft and chewy crust characteristics. Sweetbreads filled with fruit and nuts, along with sugar syrup is a favorite among many European consumers. Cobs and muffins are the most commonly consumed bread in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

• The growth can be attributed to the hectic work schedules and busy lifestyle of the population.

• Pizzas are the second largest segment in the European bakery market.

• Organic and gluten-free continue to be the largest trends and are set to intensify in Eastern Europe in the coming five years, providing opportunities for the market players to enhance their competitive position.

• Economic crisis resulted in a positive growth of bread sales which is considered as a staple and healthy food in the European food market. Bread consumption trends in Europe differs within different countries.

• Growing trends of premium freshly baked artisan European bread are fueling the market for bread & rolls in many parts of Europe. Europe is the largest market for bread & rolls globally, with an average consumption of 50 Kg of bread per person annually.

• Shifting trend towards whole grain bread demanded by the increasing health conscious population in European countries are driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

• Despite the increase in the consumption of whole grain bread, white bread is still largely consumed in Britain and Ireland.

• Europe is the leading region in the global pizza launches. France launched the largest slice of pizza product innovation in 2015.

• In Europe, Breads & rolls, cakes & pastries market is quite fragmented, whereas retail biscuits and breakfast cereals segments are fairly consolidated.

• Even though nutritional and healthy products are growing, taste and brand image remains the major consideration factors influencing the buyer’s decisions.

• The share of artisanal firms in the European Baked goods market is high, mainly due to their authenticity and loyalty of the consumers.

• Product launch has been the most preferred growth strategy in recent years by the key players, followed by expansion.

Key players of European Bakery Market:

• Some of the major players in biscuits segment include United Biscuits, Mondelez International and Barilla Group whereas, breakfast cereals segment is led by companies like Kellogg’s, Nestle/ Cereal Partners, Weetabix and Quaker of PepsiCo. Hot Cereals sub-segment provides a huge opportunity for the market players in the coming years.

• Mondelez is the leader in France biscuits due to its strong image and promotional activities, followed by United biscuits of Yilding holdings and St. Michel Biscuits with its brand’s Galettes, Rounder, and Sable De Retz.

• In the breakfast cereals segment, Kellogg‘s has been the single largest player, followed by Cereal partners and Quaker France. Hot cereals sub-segment is set to grow faster in the coming years.

• Other Key players including Warburtons, Premier Foods Plc, Associated British Foods etc;

