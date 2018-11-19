A4medicine.co.uk Is Primarily Aimed At General Practitioners/ Family Physicians

We are excited to unveil a new medical reference website available at www.A4Medicine.co.uk. The site is primarily aimed at general practitioners/ family physicians. This provides succinct information on common medical disorders in primary care.

The site is being developed by Dr Srivastava who works as a GP in South Wales UK. The layout of the site is simple and each topic when highlighted opens a concise colourful flowchart which can be used during consultations. At the end of each chart useful links to patient information resources are provided where applicable.

The information is derived from various reputed medical journals and national guidelines as the NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) of the UK as well as the European and American Guidelines.

More than 160 topics have been reviewed, and the site is constantly updated with the new topics. There is a recently added blog section. It has one page summaries of the common problems seen by primary care physicians. The site is fully referenced and is up to date. These references are mentioned on the right hand bottom corner.

The site is divided into sections and the user can easily navigate between topics or use the search bar to find further information.

While the site is free to use and the registration is not yet necessary however, we encourage you to complete the registration process. This gives you an easy access to a personal CPD (continuous professional development) section. Your visit to the site is recorded and this can be exported as an excel sheet. This helps in gathering evidence for the appraisal process. The site is free of advertisements and has no external funding. This allows the author to gather and process information without any external pressures or influences.

The site is best viewed on desktop. Due to the large size of the charts mobile view may not give you the best experience. A booklet is planned to be published in late 2019.

For More Details Visit Here: https://www.a4medicine.co.uk

