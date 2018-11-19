GH-Bill – The Dawn of a New Era in the Fintech Industry

Top European payment solutions provider, GH Bill Inc., offering a wide range of innovative payment solutions to businesses particularly in the entertainment industry

It is no news that the payment industry has witnessed a series of evolutions in the last few decades, with some experts describing it as one of the most dynamic industries in the financial sector. These transformations can be largely attributed to the emergence of different methods of payments with different stakeholders coming up with innovative solutions to ensure businesses and their customers have an improved experience during transactions. One of the companies that seem to have taken the evolution by heart is GH Bill Inc, popularly known as GH-Bill.com, providing its customers with the latest payment solutions in the industry to help ensure a more effective and efficient process.

GH-Bill has gained a reputation over the last decade, carving a niche for itself in the industry by offering businesses in the entertainment industry with innovative solutions that have hindered their growth in the past. This is so as businesses and other such stakeholders in the industry are usually seen as high-risk clients and do not usually get a fair treatment from payment services providers due to their nature of the business. However, GH Bill has been able to change this narrative over the years, making the company one of the top payment solutions providers in Europe.

The company focuses on providing card processing service solutions on a global scale. This is in addition to issuing, managing, and distributing white-label co-branding prepaid MasterCard products and e-wallet. The company”s Finance Gateway PCI DSS and a comprehensive set of proprietary web-based admin systems have helped its clients in different markets across the globe.

With its low to high-risk credit card processing for online merchants, e-commerce online gaming, offshore businesses, CBD,and the online entertainment industry, GH-Bill has demonstrated its continued support for the growth of all kinds of businesses regardless of the size or nature.

GH Bill Inc a subsidairy of Global Humax Cyprus Ltd. has also been able to help businesses to increase their sales with the integration of the concept of digital currency into their payment solutions. In addition to supporting over 160 currencies worldwide, the company’s integration of digital currency payment also allows businesses to accept the most popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin.

GH-Bill”s reliable one-stop solution will pave the way for businesses to attract more costumers worldwide.

More information about GH-Bill and the services offered by the company can be found on their website.