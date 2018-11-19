Global Hotel Logistics market will propel huge growth and share in near future

November 19, 2018: Global Hotel Logistics Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.02% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Hotel Logistics implies hospitality industry covering an inclusive range of logistics and value-added services for casinos, hotels, conference centers, and several others. The services allow relying on a single point of contact to address all needs, use global coverage and local presence, enhance supply chain process, and efficiently track and trace all shipments.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Hotel Logistics Market are rising demand for professional hotel logistics services, the rise in travel & tourism companies, and growing hotel industries across the globe. Hotel Logistics Market is segmented based on service type, product type, and region.

Game Supplies and Equipment (GS&E), Furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E), and Operating Supplies and equipment (OS&E) are the service types that could be explored in Hotel Logistics in the forecast period. Furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) sector may account for the significant market share of Hotel Logistics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

Post-opening logistics, pre-opening logistics, and mock-up room logistics are the product types that could be explored in Hotel Logistics in the forecast period. Hotel Logistics Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America may account for the significant market share of Hotel Logistics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing tourism and various amenities & services offered by hotels. The United States is a major consumer of Hotel Logistics in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Hotel Logistics in this region. The key players of Hotel Logistics Market are UniGroup Logistics, Crown Worldwide, UPS, DB Schenker, TIBA, Kuehne Nagel, 3PL Links, Safeway Logistics, Beltmann Integrated Logistics, and Turn Key Hospitality Solutions. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

