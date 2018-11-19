South America UHP Tire Market to Reach $ 1 Billion Mark by 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “South America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, South America UHP tire market is projected to cross $ 1 billion by 2023 on account of rising sales of premium passenger cars and motorcycles. Moreover, UHP tires can withstand high temperature and have high traction rating as well, making them a favorable choice among customers as well as the automakers in South America. Rising presence of various companies such as Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, etc., and their expanding operations in South America are further anticipated to intensify competition in the region’s UHP tire market over the next five years.

Among countries, Brazil dominated South America UHP tire market with more than 50% volume shares in 2017. The country is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well on the back of increasing sales of premium and utility vehicles across the country. On the basis of tire type, South America UHP tire market is categorized into summer & all season and winter tires. Summer & all season tires account for a majority share in the market and the segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

“With rising demand for SUVs and CUVs, demand for UHP tires is also likely to increase across South America in the coming years. Moreover, demand for performance vehicles is increasing in different countries of the region due to improvement in road infrastructure, which is further likely to propel growth in South America UHP tire market through 2023. Additionally, rising inclination of automakers towards offering UHP tires in their vehicles would further steer growth in the market during forecast period.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Some of the top players in South America UHP tire market are Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

