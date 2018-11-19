Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

November 19, 2018: V-CPE transforms previously hardware-based operations into software-based virtual functions.Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) builds on the trend of transforming previously hardware-based operations into virtual, software-based functions.
North America is expected to lead the Virtual CPE market as the region consists of countries with well-established economies, which allow maximum investment in new technologies.
In 2017, the global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Cisco Systems
- Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)
- Juniper Networks
- Brocade Communications Systems
- IBM
- Arista Networks
- Dell
- Ericsson
- NEC
- Versa Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- IaaS
- PaaS
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Virtual Switches
- Virtual Routers
- Application and Controller Platform
- Security and Compliance
- Infrastructure Management
- Orchestration
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
