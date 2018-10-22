A Rendezvous with Shagun Gupta (Beauty Soiree for Fall Winter Festive Look 2018)

“A Rendezvous with Shagun Gupta”, a private Beauty soiree was held at Amara, Kemps Corner on October 17th, 2018. An all VIP affair, the event saw full attendance from beauty aficionados, fashion enthusiasts and South Mumbai’s very own social glitterati. The guests got a sneak peek into latest beauty trends that will be blossoming across runways for Fall Winter/ Festive Look 2018 with trendsetter Shagun Gupta. From bold makeup choices to creative hairdos, the guests were introduced to the hottest look for the season with Celebrity Hair Stylist Savio John Pereira and Makeup Artist Asha Hariharan.

The evening was an occasion for guests to indulge in champagne, savories and camaraderie as Shagun Gupta stepped up to unravel her trend secrets. It is quintessential to give your beauty bags a much needed seasonal upgrade. For the season she recommended Lica/ Mauve shade on the lip for a pop of color. The two tone makeup is another hottest beauty trend from the Fall Winter runway that she believes will spice up your makeup routine. To get the creative makeup juices going Shagun Gupta enlists dual liner with soft lip color. She elaborated that eye makeup can give a dramatic flair by using a heavy liner with different styles, keeping in mind that the lip shade on the other hand is soft and subtle.

No girl can have enough shades. Thankfully there are no limits when it comes to lip shades. For the festive season Shagun Gupta suggests sugary shimmer or glitter shades that will add more sparkle to overall look. Savio John Pereira introduced the guests to new “Wavy look” which is not just a normal curve but a defined texture that adds volume to your hair. He also showcased the hairstyle that combines straight and curls which the models display while sashaying the ramp. Asha Hariharan presented an amazing collection of eye shadow palette which matches the perfect skin tone.

At the end of the evening guests took home goody bags loaded with amazing beauty samples!

Shagun Gupta has a desire to create and share all things beautiful. The Shimla-born fashionista has influenced wardrobes of the celebrated ones with her enormous cachet in fine jewellery, beauty and fashion accessories. Inspired by her penchant for high life, Shagun has enjoyed unbridled success in fashion, beauty and celebrity makeover for over two decades. Her meticulous rise as trendsetter has been closely watched by stylish women, many of whom have often asked her to fashion them in her own personalized creations. She has great style sense and believes that one could be elevated in the eternal passion of beauty.

Her flagship label ‘Shagun Classique’ specializes in creating signature looks that has always enticed and delighted a high profile clientele. She has spent over decade in the beauty industry as cosmetologist. As a certified GIA gemologist from London, Shagun’s love for colored stones is reflected in her creations which are splendidly embellished in exotic trinkets. Been brought up in an illustrious family of jewelers, her designs are manifestations of inspired dreams that beholds every Shagun Gupta creation. She also specializes in hand embroidery for high-end brands in Paris. A globetrotter, her collections have been shaped by diverse culture of continents she has traveled, lived and explored.

There are many strings in Shagun’s enterprising bow from curating social events, designing jewellery, beauty trends, personal style consulting, red-carpet appearances and distributing wine accessories. Her company Grape to Glass distributes Riedel Crystal and Vinturi Aerators, undeniably the finest wine accessory brands around the globe. A seasoned wine connoisseur, Shagun relishes the flavours of delectable vintage and has great sense of appreciation for wines from different estates, regions and countries.

She has been awarded Gladrags most elegant woman Mrs. India 2014, Mrs. Go Air 2014 and has been Global Jury at Panache Mrs. India 2018. Shagun is a fitness enthusiast who believes healthy living has had an undeniable influence in her eventful lifestyle. She counts Milan and Paris as the beacons of luxury and high life.

