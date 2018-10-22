Cables and Connectors Market – Increasing Demand For Delivering Higher Bandwidth Internet and Reduction In Loss of Signal Strength

Cables and connectors are connectivity devices used for transmission of data, signal, and power supply for electronic peripherals across various industries. Cables are electrical conductors where each cable wire is insulated from each other. The cables have high tensile strength since they bear high force to operate and control a mechanism. Some of the examples of cables include CAT5, SATA, USB, and IDE. Further, connectors are electro-mechanical devices used for joining electrical terminations.

The connectors comprise plugs and jacks referred to as male-ended and female-ended respectively. Connectors are also sometimes referred to as input-output connectors and form the interface for linking electronic devices with the help of cables. Increasing demand for delivering higher bandwidth internet and reduction in loss of signal strength are some of the factors likely to affect the global cables and connectors market.

Factors such as requirement of greater bandwidth, higher current, higher speed, and higher voltage are likely to drive the growth trajectories of the global cables and connectors market. Further, growth of the commercial aerospace industry is also anticipated to push the growth of the market owing to increasing need for light weight solutions.

Frequent wear and tear of cables and connectors are expected to create mild restraining effects in the growth of the market. Owing to their large scale use in the submarine industry, these wires are exposed to severe damage which may prevent the transmission of signals and hamper the execution of ongoing operations.

Based on type of cables and connectors, the market can be bifurcated into USB, HDMI, CAT5, SATA, and others. USB or Universal Serial Bus is a type of cable and connector which is used to transmit power supply and information between computers, mobile phones, and other electronic devices. HDMI or High Definition Multimedia Interface is used for transmitting uncompressed digital video and audio data from a display controller to a computer monitor, digital television, or a video projector. Further CAT5, or category 5 cable and connectors are used for transmitting telephonic and video signals. Moreover, SATA or serial ATA is used for connecting hard drives, solid state, and other drives such as CD and DVD drives to computers. Owing to increasing use of consumer electronics such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, and tablets, the USB segment is expected to hold considerable share over the forecast period.