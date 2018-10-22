Global Field Service Management Software Market Size, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide,to 2025

18-oct-2018 This report focuses on the global Field Service Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Field Service Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Field Service Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.



The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Astea International

ClickSoftware

IFS

ServiceMax (GE Digital)

OverIT

Praxedo

CORESYSTEMS

FieldAware

Infor

Accruent

Comarch

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Construction and Real Estate

Transportation and Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.