Non-GMO Papaya Seed Market Business Strategies, Growth, Sales, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Non-GMO Seeds are preferred over GMO seeds because of the negative impact of GMO seeds on ecology and human body. One of the biggest problem with genetically modified seed is the genetic engineering in which a gene is inserted into the DNA of food plant is random and scientists have no idea where the gene goes. This engineering can disrupt the functioning of other genes and can create novel proteins which are not there in our food supply and can create toxins and allergies in human body. Non-GMO seed is commonly misguided as organic seed, organic seed is 95%-100% organic (might contain up to 5% non-organic components which are not supposed to be GMO) whereas, non-GMO seed can still contain a certain amount of GMO. Non-GMO Seed in US is certified by “Non-GMO project” whereas organic and GMO seeds are certified and regulated by federal authorities. Despite of all the positive and negative things, Non-GMO seed market have witnessed an exponential growth in US market which is expected to continue because of high demand among the farmers and backyard farmers.

Non-GMO Seed refers to a seed which consists of Non-GMO (Non Genetically Modified) components in the range of 99.1% to 100% whereas rest can be GMO components, ingredients or qualities. Non-GMO Seeds helps in maintaining the underlying basis for organic agriculture and interaction of the ecological effects of the inputs into our food supply.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/non-gmo-papaya-seed-market.html

Non-GMO Seed: Market Dynamics

Non-GMO Papaya Seed market is mainly driven by the changing consumer preferences towards healthy and non-genetically modifies food. Adverse effects has reduced the demand for GMO food. Non-GMO papaya seed doesn’t create much adverse effects on soil and human health whereas GMO seeds have both the problems. However Non-GMO market is still small as compared to GMO papaya seed market but it is growing stronger than organic seed market. Non-GMO Seeds are cheaper than GMO seeds which makes it easy for farmers to plant the crop as the cost decreases drastically, however, the yield of Non-GMO crop is lower than GMO which reduces the production and net income. However, Non-GMO hybrid papaya seed delivers better yields than GMO hybrid papaya seeds. Genetically modified seeds are used widely in all the regions especially in US where more than 50% of seeds used are genetically modified and it contributes to around 30% of Global GMO Seed market. Non-GMO papaya seed market will face a surge in demand as major food producing companies started focusing on Non-GMO foods. General Mills, Post Foods, Del Monte Foods and Hershey’s already started their range of Non-GMO products which is likely to spread to all major food producers. Nestle and Dannon have announced their switch to Non-GMO ingredients in their products. As per the experts, there is no scarcity of Non-GMO papaya seeds and farmers who are willing to grow crops with Non-GMO papaya seeds but in a long run the supply-demand chain will disrupt because of the low yields in Non-GMO papaya seeds which will create an opportunity for Non-GMO papaya seed suppliers and farmers. Hence, Non-GMO papaya seed market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its versatile benefits and it is expected to overtake the GMO papaya seed market in next few years.

However, Non-GMO papaya seed comes along with a number of restraints. Crop produced by Non-GMO papaya seed still can persist use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, residue of hexane, sewage sludge, growth promoting antibiotics and ractopamine drug residue which are harmful for nature and humans. The commercial scale production of Non-GMO papaya seeds needs to be reviewed carefully because a change in the quality of seed can change the quality of crop and finished food product. Changes in water sources and quality of water and growth methods are the most important factors to be taken care of in crop production.

Non-GMO papaya seed market have an opportunity to replace GMO papaya seed because of changing food preferences and health hazards. Non-GMO papaya seed can give tough competition to organic seed market which are costly and requires special care because a slight problem can destroy the whole crop or a part of it.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21290

Non-GMO Papaya Seed: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for Non-GMO Papaya Seed market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Non-GMO Papaya Seed market witnesses a high demand in North America and Europe because of the high investments in the region. Changing consumer perceptions in these regions will boost the growth of the market. However, the Non-GMO Papaya Seed market is expected to grow significantly in APAC region as consumers have widely adopting this seed for plantation.